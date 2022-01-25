$65M approved to mitigate Winslow flood concerns

WINSLOW, Ariz. — U.S. Congressman Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01) announced Jan. 20, $65.75 million in federal funding had been awarded to complete the Little Colorado River Winslow Levee project.

“We are extremely grateful for Congressman O’Halleran’s leadership in securing the final $65.75 million to design and construct the Winslow Levee Project,” said Winslow Mayor Roberta Cano.

According to Navajo County, the existing levee system along the Little Colorado River is at risk of failure, posing a severe threat to the city of Winslow and surrounding areas that lie in the floodplain.

In 2008, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) decertified the Winslow levee, requiring nearly two-thirds of Winslow residents, many on a limited income, to carry flood insurance.

This decertification added 2,700 parcels to the flood plain, including 1,500 structures, stifling property values because of FEMA restrictions on improvements and renovations of properties and structures located in the floodplain.

“Without this funding, the Winslow levee was at risk of failure, jeopardizing a very large portion of the city of Winslow that lies in the floodplain, and the hardworking Arizonans that call the area home,” O’Halleran said. “I was proud to have a leading role in developing and supporting the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and I am beyond pleased to see these funds awarded to complete this urgently-needed project that will protect Arizona families, support Winslow’s economic growth, and create new jobs in the process.”

According to O’ Halleran, nearly every home, business, school, hospital and emergency service provider in Winslow is in a 100-year flood zone.

Additionally, flooding also poses a threat to the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) railroad bridge over the Little Colorado River, which carries $35 billion of freight annually, providing a direct link between Chicago and Los Angeles.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for the city of Winslow and Navajo County,” said Navajo County Chairwoman Whitesinger. “I am grateful to our Federal Delegation who worked hard to pass the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocated the much-needed funding for this project. Thank you to the many people who worked to bring this critical infrastructure to fruition, including President Nez, Navajo County Vice Chairman Peshlakai, and Mayor Roberta Cano. Your collaboration and advocation for the community of Winslow are to be commended."

In November, O’Halleran voted to pass the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, legislation now signed into law by President Joe Biden.

In 2018, O’Halleran visited the Winslow Levee with the Army Corps of Engineers to advocate for funding for the project.

Funding for the Winslow Levee Project was secured under the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

In total, Arizona will receive more than $84.5 million, with more than $73.7 million marked for projects in Arizona’s First Congressional District.

More information about the project is available from Navajo County at www.navajocountyaz.gov/Departments/Public-Works/Flood-Control/Winslow-Levee.