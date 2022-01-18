Star School offers free food boxes to community first Friday of each month

LEUPP, Ariz. — STAR School is expanding its food box program.

“We are not only serving our students and families but also invite the community to stop by and pick up a food box along with fresh groceries if they feel in need”, said Natalie Morawietz, food box program coordinator at STAR School.

Every first Friday of the month, community members are invited to stop by on their way from or to Flagstaff and pick up food. The only requirement is a valid ID to show proof of Arizona residency. Food Boxes can be picked up between 12-5 p.m. and are available until supplies last. The next food box distribution day will be Feb. 4.

STAR School is also growing four corner potatoes and other native vegetables. During harvest times those crops and vegetables will be included in the food distribution program.

Information provided by Star School