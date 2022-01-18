Star School offers free food boxes to community first Friday of each month
LEUPP, Ariz. — STAR School is expanding its food box program.
“We are not only serving our students and families but also invite the community to stop by and pick up a food box along with fresh groceries if they feel in need”, said Natalie Morawietz, food box program coordinator at STAR School.
Every first Friday of the month, community members are invited to stop by on their way from or to Flagstaff and pick up food. The only requirement is a valid ID to show proof of Arizona residency. Food Boxes can be picked up between 12-5 p.m. and are available until supplies last. The next food box distribution day will be Feb. 4.
STAR School is also growing four corner potatoes and other native vegetables. During harvest times those crops and vegetables will be included in the food distribution program.
Information provided by Star School
- Five arrested in Flagstaff for meth and fentanyl sales
- Navajo Nation approves hardship assistance; $2,000 for adults, $600 for minors
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- HGTV expands 'Home Town' franchise, features Winslow as one of its towns
- Filmmaker Kody Dayish, arrested for sexual assault
- Bashas’ addresses food shortage at Diné Markets on Navajo Reservation
- FAQ: What I need to know about the Navajo Nation Hardship Assistance
- Clear Creek Cowboys to make Pony Express ride from Winslow to Holbrook
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Hopi, DPS agree to work together to police reservation
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Navajo Nation approves hardship assistance; $2,000 for adults, $600 for minors
- More than 7,500 Navajo hardship assistance checks remain unclaimed
- Five arrested in Flagstaff for meth and fentanyl sales
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- FBI now offering $10,000 for information leading to arrest and conviction of person responsible for murder of Zachariah Juwaun Shorty
- Suspect dies while in police custody
- Yo-Yo Ma visits the Grand Canyon to play and listen to Indigenous perspectives
- Free tuition now for some in-state students at ASU, NAU, UA
- Obituary: Thomas Philip Mentzer
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: