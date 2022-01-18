OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, Jan. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
NewsBreak Logo

Star School offers free food boxes to community first Friday of each month

Star School offers free food boxes on the first Friday of every month. Star School is located at 145 Leupp Road, 20 miles north east of Flagstaff, Arizona. (Photos/Star School)

Star School offers free food boxes on the first Friday of every month. Star School is located at 145 Leupp Road, 20 miles north east of Flagstaff, Arizona. (Photos/Star School)

Originally Published: January 18, 2022 10:01 a.m.

LEUPP, Ariz. — STAR School is expanding its food box program.

“We are not only serving our students and families but also invite the community to stop by and pick up a food box along with fresh groceries if they feel in need”, said Natalie Morawietz, food box program coordinator at STAR School.

Every first Friday of the month, community members are invited to stop by on their way from or to Flagstaff and pick up food. The only requirement is a valid ID to show proof of Arizona residency. Food Boxes can be picked up between 12-5 p.m. and are available until supplies last. The next food box distribution day will be Feb. 4.

STAR School is also growing four corner potatoes and other native vegetables. During harvest times those crops and vegetables will be included in the food distribution program.

Information provided by Star School

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas