Navajo Nation reports 525 new cases as COVID-19 variant spreads on Navajo Nation
On Jan. 14, the Navajo Nation reported 525 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count for the Nation during the pandemic.
Public Health Emergency Order No. 2022-02 remains in effect declaring “Red Status” for schools because of the increase in cases due to the Omicron variant.
“Today’s high number of cases should serve as a strong reminder to all of our Navajo people to get fully vaccinated, get a booster shot if you’re eligible, wear two protective masks in public, limit travel, and stay home as much as possible,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. “The Omicron variant is spreading in our communities and it is highly-contagious, so we all have to step up our efforts to keep ourselves and others safe. At this point, no one should be visiting people who do not live within your own immediate household and please do not hold large in-person family gatherings such as birthday parties.”
Nez said schools are strongly urged to offer hybrid learning for students and parents who want to keep their children home and continue their school work virtually.
“Health officials report that the Omicron variant is more contagious, but the vaccines are effective in preventing severe symptoms and hospitalizations,” Nez said. “Keep taking proper precautions and remain home as much as possible.”
Health care facilities on the Navajo Nation continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines. If you would like to receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines, please contact your health care provider and schedule an appointment.
More information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, is available by visiting the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19 or calling (928) 871-7014.
- Five arrested in Flagstaff for meth and fentanyl sales
- Navajo Nation approves hardship assistance; $2,000 for adults, $600 for minors
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- HGTV expands 'Home Town' franchise, features Winslow as one of its towns
- Filmmaker Kody Dayish, arrested for sexual assault
- Bashas’ addresses food shortage at Diné Markets on Navajo Reservation
- FAQ: What I need to know about the Navajo Nation Hardship Assistance
- Clear Creek Cowboys to make Pony Express ride from Winslow to Holbrook
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Hopi, DPS agree to work together to police reservation
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Navajo Nation approves hardship assistance; $2,000 for adults, $600 for minors
- More than 7,500 Navajo hardship assistance checks remain unclaimed
- Five arrested in Flagstaff for meth and fentanyl sales
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- FBI now offering $10,000 for information leading to arrest and conviction of person responsible for murder of Zachariah Juwaun Shorty
- Suspect dies while in police custody
- Yo-Yo Ma visits the Grand Canyon to play and listen to Indigenous perspectives
- Free tuition now for some in-state students at ASU, NAU, UA
- Obituary: Thomas Philip Mentzer
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: