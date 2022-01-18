Navajo Nation reports 525 new cases as COVID-19 variant spreads on Navajo Nation

On Jan. 14, the Navajo Nation reported 525 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count for the Nation during the pandemic.

Public Health Emergency Order No. 2022-02 remains in effect declaring “Red Status” for schools because of the increase in cases due to the Omicron variant.

“Today’s high number of cases should serve as a strong reminder to all of our Navajo people to get fully vaccinated, get a booster shot if you’re eligible, wear two protective masks in public, limit travel, and stay home as much as possible,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. “The Omicron variant is spreading in our communities and it is highly-contagious, so we all have to step up our efforts to keep ourselves and others safe. At this point, no one should be visiting people who do not live within your own immediate household and please do not hold large in-person family gatherings such as birthday parties.”

Nez said schools are strongly urged to offer hybrid learning for students and parents who want to keep their children home and continue their school work virtually.

“Health officials report that the Omicron variant is more contagious, but the vaccines are effective in preventing severe symptoms and hospitalizations,” Nez said. “Keep taking proper precautions and remain home as much as possible.”

Health care facilities on the Navajo Nation continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines. If you would like to receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines, please contact your health care provider and schedule an appointment.

More information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, is available by visiting the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19 or calling (928) 871-7014.