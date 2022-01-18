Navajo Nation Council celebrates inclusion of Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller on new quarter

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The 24th Navajo Nation Council commends the United States Mint and the American Women Quarters Program for selecting the coin design to include former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller on the United States quarter, which will be in full coin circulation this year.



“Chief Wilma Mankiller was the first woman elected Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation. She spent most of her life advocating for Native American women’s rights and tribal issues that were ignored by the federal government," said Chair Eugenia Charles Newton. “Her leadership created the Cherokee Community Development Department that led to the establishment of clean water systems, and the rehabilitation of tribal houses for hundreds of families."

"The Navajo Nation and our Diné women recognize her forward thinking and candid leadership that held the federal government accountable. Chief Wilma Mankiller's image will forever be etched into history as a woman who transformed leadership, who inspired Native women and young girls that made it possible to dream big,” Newton said.

Born 1945 on the Cherokee Nation, a drought devastated her community, relocating her family to a California housing project in 1950. Through most of her younger years, Mankiller experienced culture shock, poverty, and racism in an urban setting.

“The Navajo Nation celebrates the life and legacy of the late Chief Wilma Mankiller. Like our beloved grandma, Dr. Annie Dodge Wauneka, Chief Mankiller received the Presidential Medal of Freedom for building health care centers and establishing children’s programs,” said Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty. “Our Indigenous women have been at the forefront leading communities, raising families and carrying the oral tradition since time immemorial. We are forever grateful for their strength and courage to pave the way for current and future Asdzání béésh bąąh dah si'ání.”

Beginning this month, the U.S. Mint will issue up to five new reverse designs each year. The Chief Wilma Mankiller third quarter will feature her wrapped in a traditional shawl with the seven-pointed star of the Cherokee Nation to the right and “Cherokee Nation” written in the Cherokee syllabary below her name. Mint sculptor Phebe Hemphill is the coin designer, who also sculpted several Code Talker and Native American coins this decade.

Information provided by the Navajo Nation Council