Letter to the editor: Second Mesa Day School return to vrtual learning because of COVID case increase

Second Mesa Day School moved to virtual learning Jan. 6 through Feb. 4 because of an increased number of students absent because of quarantine, awaiting test results or testing positive.

Zoom meeting were held to provide information about virtual learning and information for students to pick up devices.

It is unfortunate that we have had to return to virtual learning; however, the safety of students and staff is important. Any questions or concerns may be directed to me at kim.thomas@secondmesa.org or through the school’s phone system.

Kimberly Thomas, principal

Second Mesa Day School