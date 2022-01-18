OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Hopi Relief sends message about services as COVID cases surge on Hopi Reservation

Originally Published: January 18, 2022 10:10 a.m.

Hopi Relief is aware of the rising cases throughout the Hopi reservation and we sincerely apologize for our current inability to respond immediately. Please continue to check our social media pages for updates as we continue to gather supplies for our Hopi people.

We appreciate the help being offered by @navajohopicovid19relief through their direct relief program. They are here to help our people. If you are in urgent need for food and supplies, please reach out to them at this time.

All inquiries made through email and phone will still be followed up with by our staff. We will be back in action very soon.

Hopi Relief raises funds for the Hopi people living on the reservation, putting food and hygiene supplies directly into the hands of tribal members.

