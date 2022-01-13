OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, Jan. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
NewsBreak Logo

Suspect in Georgia double homicide is arrested in Arizona

(Stock photo)

(Stock photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 13, 2022 10:15 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A fugitive wanted in connection with a double homicide last week in Georgia has been arrested in northern Arizona, federal authorities said Jan. 12.

Officials with the U.S. Marshal Service said Joshua Sanders was arrested the afternoon of Jan. 12 at a bus station in Flagstaff and is awaiting extradition to Georgia.

They said Sanders was recently released from prison and was wanted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations for his alleged involvement in the deaths of a female acquaintance and her mother in Vidalia Jan. 6 during a domestic dispute.

After the shooting, authorities said Sanders allegedly stole the victims' vehicle and fled to Birmingham, Alabama where the vehicle was later discovered abandoned.

They said Sanders boarded a bus in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Jan. 11 and was headed to Los Angeles.

When arrested in Flagstaff, authorities said Sanders had three handguns in his possession and they were seized as evidence.

It was unclear Jan. 12 if Sanders has a lawyer yet who could speak on his behalf.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas