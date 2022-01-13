Suspect in Georgia double homicide is arrested in Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A fugitive wanted in connection with a double homicide last week in Georgia has been arrested in northern Arizona, federal authorities said Jan. 12.

Officials with the U.S. Marshal Service said Joshua Sanders was arrested the afternoon of Jan. 12 at a bus station in Flagstaff and is awaiting extradition to Georgia.

They said Sanders was recently released from prison and was wanted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations for his alleged involvement in the deaths of a female acquaintance and her mother in Vidalia Jan. 6 during a domestic dispute.

After the shooting, authorities said Sanders allegedly stole the victims' vehicle and fled to Birmingham, Alabama where the vehicle was later discovered abandoned.

They said Sanders boarded a bus in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Jan. 11 and was headed to Los Angeles.

When arrested in Flagstaff, authorities said Sanders had three handguns in his possession and they were seized as evidence.

It was unclear Jan. 12 if Sanders has a lawyer yet who could speak on his behalf.