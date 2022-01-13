Bashas’ addresses food shortage at Diné Markets on Navajo Reservation
To our beloved Navajo communities,
We are experiencing a perfect storm of challenges right now that are affecting stock level across ALL of our stores, not just those serving the Navajo Nation. All stores throughout the entire country are having challenges keeping shelves fully stocked.
We are dealing with never-before-seen staffing shortages at our Distribution Center in Chandler, both from a regular lack of workers and from workers calling in due to illness after the holiday season. This has created an incredible strain on our ability to pick and pack orders for our stores. We have had to limit the number of cases of products each store can order based on their overall store volume. This, coupled with overall manufacturer and vendor shortages, has brought things to where we are today. This feels eerily similar to two years ago at the start of the pandemic, but we assure you this time it is different.
On the upside, even in the last five days, we have increased the number of cases that stores can order. We have increased the number of cases for our Diné stores even more, knowing that we are the only access for fresh food for miles and there is a critical need to continue feeding the community. We have new team members joining our Distribution Center to get us back to where we need to be as soon as possible.
Our store teams are working incredibly hard to keep spirits up, but we want to share this message directly to the community as well. We are NOT running out of food. We ARE working around the clock to make sure ALL of our stores have food on the shelves. Every day, our customers will see things improving…slowly but surely. We encourage folks to take what they need, to not overbuy, and to keep things available for their neighbors.
We are honored to continue to serve the Navajo People as we have the last 40 years and appreciate your understanding, patience, and support.
Sincerely,
Edward “Trey” Basha, President, and Johnny Basha, Sr. VP Real Estate and Administration
