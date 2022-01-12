Report: 2 planes aborted runway approaches before 1 crashed
SHOW LOW, Ariz. (AP) — A single-engine plane that crashed Dec. 22 near a rural Arizona airport, killing the pilot and his passenger, had just aborted an approach because of proximity to another small plane that was already inbound, federal investigators say.
A National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report released Jan. 6 said both pilots aborted their approaches after a Show Low Regional Airport employee got on the radio after seeing the two planes "near each other."
Like many smaller airports, the Show Low airport doesn't have a control tower and pilots preparing to land or take off rely on visual observations and other pilots' radio announcements of their intentions.
The pilot killed in the crash had apologized over the radio after turning away from the airport, saying he had been on the wrong frequency, the report said.
Witnesses reported then seeing one wing of the plane tilt downward before it "descended steeply towards the ground" before the impact, the report said.
Authorities previously identified those killed as David Gillette, 40, of Utah and Lorelai Johansen, 11, of Tucson, Arizona.
The preliminary report did not state an official cause for the crash. The NTSB is expected to issue a final report later.
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Navajo Nation approves hardship assistance; $2,000 for adults, $600 for minors
- More than 7,500 Navajo hardship assistance checks remain unclaimed
- Navajo president approves additional $16 mil in CARES funding
- Biden nominates judge who hails from Tuba City for a life-time appointment
- Flags to be flown at half staff to remember U.S. Army veteran Brian Irvin Yazzie
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Free tuition now for some in-state students at ASU, NAU, UA
- Board of Supervisors announces special session for Arizona Legislative District 7 vacancy
- Congressman Tom O’Halleran shares tribal projects and support for tribal communities
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Navajo Nation approves hardship assistance; $2,000 for adults, $600 for minors
- More than 7,500 Navajo hardship assistance checks remain unclaimed
- Yo-Yo Ma visits the Grand Canyon to play and listen to Indigenous perspectives
- Geri Hongeva receives Women in American History Award for Navajo cultural work
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Suspect dies while in police custody
- Guest Column: Changing times for Snowbowl and a history of the ski resort
- Obituary: Thomas Philip Mentzer
- Free tuition now for some in-state students at ASU, NAU, UA
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: