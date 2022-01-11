Family of U.S. Army veteran Brian Yazzie receive Navajo and U.S. flags

PHOENIX, Ariz. – On Jan. 5, Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer attended the funeral service for U.S. Army veteran Brian Irvin Yazzie, a member of the Navajo Nation who passed away Dec. 24, 2021 at the age of 35.

Last week, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Lizer issued a proclamation calling for all flags on the Navajo Nation to be flown at half-staff today in honor and remembrance of Yazzie. Lizer presented the flag and proclamation to the family during the Jan. 5 service.

“Today is a day of remembrance and honor as our Nation reflects and pays tribute to U.S Army Sergeant Brian Irvin Yazzie. Like our Navajo Nation, America has been blessed with warriors like Sgt. Yazzie, and many of our brave Navajo men and Navajo woman who have answered the call to serve our country. As a sovereign nation, supporting our veterans and their families must always be among our highest priorities. Cherishing our Gold Star mothers and families and their fallen loved ones is also critical to helping families cope with the loss of a loved one,” Lizer said. “Our prayers and thoughts are with Sergeant Yazzie’s son, parents, and siblings during this time of reflection of his life. We are very grateful for his service and we know through our faith that he is with God.”

Brian Yazzie is Áshįįhi (Salt People Clan) and born for Tó’aheedlíinii (The Water Flows Together Clan). His maternal grandfather is Bit’ahnii (Folded Arms People Clan) and his paternal grandfather is Honágháahnii (One Walks Around Clan). He was originally from St. Michaels, Arizona, and resided in Avondale, Arizona, at the time of his passing.

Yazzie served in the U.S. Army, including three tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was stationed in Germany before being honorably discharged and retiring from the military. At the time of his passing, he was studying to become an automotive mechanic with the University Technical Institute.

“We pray for Sergeant Yazzie’s family, his fellow veterans, and all of his loved ones who had the honor of knowing him and calling him a son brother, father, and uncle. Our words are not enough to thank him and his family, but we pray that his family takes comfort in knowing that our Navajo people honor and appreciate their sacrifices and service to our country. May God bless your family during this difficult time,” said President Jonathan Nez.

Survivors include his son, Dyshean Lyle Brown, father Irvin Walter Yazzie, and siblings Victoria Yazzie, Demetri Yazzie, Tia Yazzie, Tristen Yazzie and Kalvin Yazzie.

His family remembers him as “A beloved son, brother, and father. Til Valhalla.”

Yazzie was laid to rest today at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, Arizona.