Man arrested in Snowflake after six hour standoff with police
SNOWFLAKE, Ariz. – Following a six-hour standoff, law enforcement apprehended a man wanted for multiple warrants in Apache and Navajo County.
On Jan. 5, Jeffery Clyde Perkins, 28, of Snowflake, Arizona, was arrested at a residence in Snowflake.
On Jan. 2, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of domestic violence and assault, at a residence on Mountain View Road, east of Snowflake. The suspect was not located and his whereabouts at the time were unknown. The case was turned over to Navajo County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Unit for further investigation.
During the investigation, officers learned Perkins was the suspect involved and further research revealed Perkins had multiple arrest warrants in both Apache and Navajo County.
Between Jan. 3-4, law enforcement attempted to locate Perkins and a search warrant was served at the residence on Mountain View Road, relating to the original domestic violence call.
While deputies were conducting the search, information was obtained that Perkins was hiding at a residence in Snowflake.
Upon arrival, deputies attempted to have Perkins exit the residence and surrender, which he refused and went on to barricaded himself inside, with a weapon.
Deputies then requested the assistance of the White Mountain Regional Special Response Team (SRT).
Following a six-hour standoff, Perkins was taken into custody without further incident.
Perkins was booked into Navajo County Jail on four outstanding arrest warrants in Navajo County and one arrest warrant out of Apache County, with additional charges pending from the original domestic violence investigation.
Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse extends his appreciation to the SRT members for a safe and successful resolution to this dangerous situation.
Information provided by Navajo County Sheriff's Office
