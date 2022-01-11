OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Jan. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
NewsBreak Logo

Man arrested in Snowflake after six hour standoff with police

Jeffery Clyde Perkins, 28, of Snowflake, Arizona, was arrested at a residence in Snowflake following a six-hour standoff with law enforcement Jan. 5. (Photo/Navajo County Sheriff's Office)

Jeffery Clyde Perkins, 28, of Snowflake, Arizona, was arrested at a residence in Snowflake following a six-hour standoff with law enforcement Jan. 5. (Photo/Navajo County Sheriff's Office)

Originally Published: January 11, 2022 3:13 p.m.

SNOWFLAKE, Ariz. – Following a six-hour standoff, law enforcement apprehended a man wanted for multiple warrants in Apache and Navajo County.

On Jan. 5, Jeffery Clyde Perkins, 28, of Snowflake, Arizona, was arrested at a residence in Snowflake.

photo

Law enforcement arrest Jeffery Clyde Perkins, 28, of Snowflake, Arizona, Jan. 5 following a six-hour standoff with police. (Photo/Navajo County Sheriff's Office)

On Jan. 2, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of domestic violence and assault, at a residence on Mountain View Road, east of Snowflake. The suspect was not located and his whereabouts at the time were unknown. The case was turned over to Navajo County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Unit for further investigation.

During the investigation, officers learned Perkins was the suspect involved and further research revealed Perkins had multiple arrest warrants in both Apache and Navajo County.

Between Jan. 3-4, law enforcement attempted to locate Perkins and a search warrant was served at the residence on Mountain View Road, relating to the original domestic violence call.

While deputies were conducting the search, information was obtained that Perkins was hiding at a residence in Snowflake.

Upon arrival, deputies attempted to have Perkins exit the residence and surrender, which he refused and went on to barricaded himself inside, with a weapon.

Deputies then requested the assistance of the White Mountain Regional Special Response Team (SRT).

Following a six-hour standoff, Perkins was taken into custody without further incident.

Perkins was booked into Navajo County Jail on four outstanding arrest warrants in Navajo County and one arrest warrant out of Apache County, with additional charges pending from the original domestic violence investigation.

Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse extends his appreciation to the SRT members for a safe and successful resolution to this dangerous situation.

Information provided by Navajo County Sheriff's Office

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas