FBI now offering $10,000 for information leading to arrest and conviction of person responsible for murder of Zachariah Juwaun Shorty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The FBI recently is now offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible for the murder of Zachariah Juwaun Shorty.

On July 25, 2020, Shorty's body was found on a dirt pathway in a field in Nenahnezad, New Mexico, on the Navajo Nation.

The cause of death was gunshot wounds.

"Zachariah was only 23 years when he was killed, a young man with his whole life in front of him," said Special Agent Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division. "He left behind a grieving family that wants and deserves answers. The FBI and Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations are asking anyone with information to contact us."

Vangie Randall-Shorty, the victim's mother has also asked the public to reach out to the FBI.

“I will continue to be his voice, I will continue to get the justice that he deserves," she said.

In an effort to solve this case, the FBI has increased its reward from $5,000 to $10,000.

Shorty was last seen alive July 21, 2020, in the area of the Journey Inn in Farmington, New Mexico.

He was a resident of Kirtland, New Mexico, at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or go online at tips.fbi.gov.