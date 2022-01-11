FBI now offering $10,000 for information leading to arrest and conviction of person responsible for murder of Zachariah Juwaun Shorty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The FBI recently is now offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible for the murder of Zachariah Juwaun Shorty.
On July 25, 2020, Shorty's body was found on a dirt pathway in a field in Nenahnezad, New Mexico, on the Navajo Nation.
The cause of death was gunshot wounds.
"Zachariah was only 23 years when he was killed, a young man with his whole life in front of him," said Special Agent Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division. "He left behind a grieving family that wants and deserves answers. The FBI and Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations are asking anyone with information to contact us."
Vangie Randall-Shorty, the victim's mother has also asked the public to reach out to the FBI.
“I will continue to be his voice, I will continue to get the justice that he deserves," she said.
In an effort to solve this case, the FBI has increased its reward from $5,000 to $10,000.
Shorty was last seen alive July 21, 2020, in the area of the Journey Inn in Farmington, New Mexico.
He was a resident of Kirtland, New Mexico, at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or go online at tips.fbi.gov.
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Navajo Nation approves hardship assistance; $2,000 for adults, $600 for minors
- More than 7,500 Navajo hardship assistance checks remain unclaimed
- Navajo president approves additional $16 mil in CARES funding
- Biden nominates judge who hails from Tuba City for a life-time appointment
- Flags to be flown at half staff to remember U.S. Army veteran Brian Irvin Yazzie
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Free tuition now for some in-state students at ASU, NAU, UA
- Board of Supervisors announces special session for Arizona Legislative District 7 vacancy
- Congressman Tom O’Halleran shares tribal projects and support for tribal communities
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Navajo Nation approves hardship assistance; $2,000 for adults, $600 for minors
- More than 7,500 Navajo hardship assistance checks remain unclaimed
- Yo-Yo Ma visits the Grand Canyon to play and listen to Indigenous perspectives
- Geri Hongeva receives Women in American History Award for Navajo cultural work
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Suspect dies while in police custody
- Guest Column: Changing times for Snowbowl and a history of the ski resort
- Obituary: Thomas Philip Mentzer
- Free tuition now for some in-state students at ASU, NAU, UA
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: