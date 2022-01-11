OFFERS
FBI now offering $10,000 for information leading to arrest and conviction of person responsible for murder of Zachariah Juwaun Shorty

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the death of Zachariah Juwaun Shorty. Shorty was last seen alive July 21, 2020, in the area of the Journey Inn in Farmington, New Mexico. (Photo/FBI)

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the death of Zachariah Juwaun Shorty. Shorty was last seen alive July 21, 2020, in the area of the Journey Inn in Farmington, New Mexico. (Photo/FBI)

Originally Published: January 11, 2022 3:48 p.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The FBI recently is now offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible for the murder of Zachariah Juwaun Shorty.

On July 25, 2020, Shorty's body was found on a dirt pathway in a field in Nenahnezad, New Mexico, on the Navajo Nation.

The cause of death was gunshot wounds.

photo

"Zachariah was only 23 years when he was killed, a young man with his whole life in front of him," said Special Agent Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division. "He left behind a grieving family that wants and deserves answers. The FBI and Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations are asking anyone with information to contact us."

Vangie Randall-Shorty, the victim's mother has also asked the public to reach out to the FBI.

“I will continue to be his voice, I will continue to get the justice that he deserves," she said.

In an effort to solve this case, the FBI has increased its reward from $5,000 to $10,000.

Shorty was last seen alive July 21, 2020, in the area of the Journey Inn in Farmington, New Mexico.

He was a resident of Kirtland, New Mexico, at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or go online at tips.fbi.gov.

