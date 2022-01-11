FAQ: What I need to know about the Navajo Nation Hardship Assistance

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Dec. 30, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer signed Resolution CD-61-21 which was approved by the Navajo Nation Council.

This resolution approved the reallocation of remaining CARES Act funds for Hardship Assistance for enrolled members of the Navajo Nation who are 60 years old and over, and who previously demonstrated need for assistance to mitigate the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are 60 years or older and previously received CARES Act Hardship Assistance, you will receive an additional relief payment in the form of a check in the next few weeks for approximately $300.

On Jan. 4, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer signed Resolution CD-62-21 which was approved by the Navajo Nation Council.

This resolution approved $557 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for Hardship Assistance to provide direct financial relief for the Navajo people, to help mitigate the devastating effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding will provide $2,000 in hardship assistance for adults and $600 for minors, who are enrolled members of the Navajo Nation. If you previously received the CARES Act Hardship Assistance, you do not have to re-apply for the ARPA Hardship Assistance.

The Navajo Nation is asking participants to carefully read the following questions and answers carefully.

If you have further questions, please contact the office of the controller by e-mail at arpahardship@nnooc.org or call: (928) 871-6106, (928) 871-6315, (928) 223-3525, (928) 224-8148, (928) 224-8187, (928) 224-8212, (928) 371-9226, (928) 223-3709, or (928) 223-3712.

“We ask for your understanding and patience as the office of the controller prepares for the distribution of funds,” the office of the president and vice president stated.

Frequently asked questions

1) If I previously received Hardship Assistance relief through the CARES Act, do I need to re-apply for the ARPA Hardship Assistance?

No, if you previously received Hardship Assistance, you do not have to re-apply. You are automatically eligible to receive the ARPA Hardship Assistance.

2) If I did not apply for the previous CARES Act Hardship Assistance, can I apply for the ARPA Hardship Assistance?

Yes, and you will need to apply for the ARPA Hardship Assistance. The Office of the Controller will post the fillable ARPA Hardship application on their website at www.nnooc.org and ARPA website at www.navajonationarpa.org on Monday, January 10, 2022. The application period for the ARPA Hardship begins January 10, 2022 through December 30, 2022.

3) What if I live off the Navajo Nation, am I eligible for ARPA Hardship?

Yes, enrolled members with a Certificate of Indian

Blood (CIB)

4) When will I receive the ARPA Hardship Assistance?

The Office of the Controller will issue the direct relief as soon as possible and a public announcement is forthcoming via social media, press release, radio, newspaper, etc.

5) If I am 60 years or older, will I receive two Hardship Assistance checks?

Yes, if you are age 60 or older and received CARES Act Hardship Assistance, you will receive a check for approximately $300 through the CARES Act, and you will receive $2,000 through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Please remember that if you did not have an approved application and did not receive the first CARES Act Hardship Assistance, you must submit an application to receive the $2,000 ARPA Hardship Assistance.

6) What if I applied for the CARES Act Hardship Assistance and did not receive a check?

If you applied for CARES Act Hardship Assistance and did not receive a check, it is possible that your application was not approved or that the Office of the Controller issued a check for you, but there was a problem with mail delivery. Please contact the Office of the Controller to inquire about the status of your eligibility for the ARPA Hardship Assistance, or you may submit a new application beginning on January 10, 2022.

7) How do I apply for a newborn child that does not have a CIB yet?

All new applicants are required to submit a Certificate of Indian Blood (CIB) to comply with federal guidelines. You may apply for a CIB for a newborn child through the Navajo Nation Vital Records Office. The Vital Records Office will also be going out to communities to provide assistance with CIB’s. A schedule is forthcoming.

8.) How do I update my mailing address?

If you previously received CARES Act Hardship Assistance and your mailing address has since changed, a “Change of Address Form” is available at https://www.nnooc.org and www.navajonationarpa.org – Please complete the form and submit it by e-mail to ARPAHardship@nnooc.org or by mail to: Office of the Controller, PO Box 3150, Window Rock, AZ 86515. Or you may physically drop off the form at Administration Building 1 in Window Rock, Arizona

9) Is there a Hardship Assistance website?

Yes, please visit https://www.nnooc.org and www.navajonationarpa.org – More information will be posted as it becomes available.

10) Where can I get a Certificate of Indian Blood (CIB)?

Please contact or visit the Navajo Nation Vital Records Office, visit their website at https://www.novri.navajo-nsn.gov for more information and contact information

11) If I was under 18 years of age and previously received the CARES Act Hardship Assistance and have since turned 18 years old, will I receive $600 or $2,000 for the ARPA Hardship Assistance?

Resolution CD-62-21 was signed into law on January 4, 2022. If you turned 18 years of age on or before January 4, 2022, you are eligible to receive $2,000.

12) Will there be technical assistants stationed throughout the Navajo Nation, or in urban areas (Phoenix, Albuquerque, Denver, Salt Lake City, Tucson, etc.) to assist with Hardship Assistance application process or questions?

Yes, the Office of the President and Vice President is working with the Office of the Controller to develop a schedule that will be announced soon.

13) Will the Office of the Controller be open for people to submit documents in-person?

Yes, you may submit documents in-person to the Office of the Controller. However, certain safety restrictions will apply due to COVID-19 restrictions. Due to the high volume of inquiries, we ask for your patience and understanding. The Office of the Controller is located at Administration Building 1 in Window Rock, Arizona

14) Will OOC be contacting us via email, phone call, or mail regarding our applications?