Coconino County Board of Supervisors chooses Theresa Hatathlie to fill vacant LD7 seat

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Board of Supervisors announced the appointment of Theresa Hatathlie to fill the vacant seat in Legislative District 7 during a special session Jan. 6.

The vote, by the Board of Supervisors, was unanimous.

Hatathlie is a lifelong resident of Coalmine, Arizona. She currently serves as the Logistics Coordinator for Yee Ha’ólníi Doo Navajo and Hopi Families Covid-19 Relief Fund. She was previously employed by the Tuba City Unified School District as Human Resources Director and has also represented the Western Navajo Agency of the Navajo Nation as a Board of Regent for Diné College.

The position became vacant after former Senator Jamescita Peshlakai resigned from the position in December to take a position with the U.S. Department of Interior.

As required by law, the Board of Supervisors selected Hatathlie from a list of three nominees submitted by the Coconino County Democratic Party. The candidates had to live in the district and be a member of the same party as the person who vacated the office.

Navajo Nation Council Speaker Seth Damon said Hatathlie is a respected public servant who has stood behind college students and held school districts responsible for the education of young people.

Hatathlie is vice president of Diné College Board of Regents and has served in that leadership position for over nine years.

“We applaud the Coconino County Board of Supervisors for their leadership in making sure a Diné leader was appointed to this position,” Damon said. “Theresa Hatathlie is a proven community advocate who continues to serve as a local coordinator helping hundreds of Navajo families that need direct COVID-19 relief. Through their work, non-profit organizations support our hospitals, first responders, police departments and tribal health care facilities

Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Lena Fowler said she wanted to express her gratitude to the three nominated candidates for their interest in serving LD7.

“Each candidate brought important ideas, qualifications, and skills. After careful deliberation, we are confident that Theresa Hatathlie will serve the residents of Legislative District 7 well and represent the needs of her constituents. Her background and qualifications make her the best choice for this position, and we wish her the best in her legislative service.”

Hatathlie will serve the remainder of the 2020-2022 term.

Information provided by Coconino County Board of Supervisors