Artist applications now open for MNA's 2022 Heritage Festival
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Artist applications for this summer’s 2022 Heritage Festival are now open!
The museum invives all artists from the Colorado Plateau to apply, this includes artists from the Hopi Tribe, the Navajo Nation, Pueblo of Zuni, Pueblo of Acoma, Hualapai, Havasupai, Yavapai Apache Nation, Southern Ute, Ute Mountain Ute and Southern Paiute Nation.
Follow the link below to complete yours today. Visit our website for information on rules, deadlines and how to apply https://bit.ly/3eWAFUK
If you need a hard copy mailed to you, email, public programs department at ddescheny@musnaz.org
