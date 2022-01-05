Navajo Nation approves hardship assistance; $2,000 for adults, $600 for minors

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Jan. 4, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer signed legislation approving $557 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for Hardship Assistance, which will provide $2,000 in hardship assistance for adults and $600 for minors, who are enrolled members of the Navajo Nation.

The resolution was approved by the 24th Navajo Nation Council during a special session held last Wednesday, and delivered to the Office of the President and Vice President Jan. 3.

“We love our Diné people and we do not want any more of our people to lose their lives to this modern-day monster known as COVID-19,” Nez said. “With the approval of another round of hardship assistance, we strongly urge our people to use the funds for essential items and services that will help protect and prepare your homes and families.

Nez said that he knows many of the Navajo people need a hand up and with the Omicron variant detected on the Nation, it is important that help come now.

“We shouldn’t panic, but all of our people must step up our efforts and use the hardship funds to help our elderly parents and grandparents, our children, and those with underlying health conditions. This is the Navajo peoples’ money and we hear your voices,” Nez said.

Division Directors under the Nez-Lizer Administration joined President Nez and Vice President Lizer for the signing of the resolution and to offer their support for the Navajo people.

Lizer said the administration has taken aggressive measure to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to save lives.

“As the pandemic continues, we pray for our people and remain committed to doing everything possible to mitigate the spread of the virus, overcome the challenges, and heal our communities,” he said. “With the signing of this resolution, we are taking another big step forward by providing the support and resources that all families need during this difficult time. We ask our people to use the funds to truly help their loved ones so that we can emerge from this hardship that our Nation faces.”

On Dec. 30, Nez and Lizer also approved a separate resolution reallocating $16 million in CARES Act funds to provide approximately $300 dollars per eligible person 60 years and older.

With the remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds, Nez and Lizer continue to support infrastructure development and improvements to deliver water, electricity, broadband, housing, and other critical resources and services for the Navajo people.

The Nez-Lizer Administration thanks the 24th Navajo Nation Council for supporting the resolution. The Administration will continue to support its moratorium on supplemental spending until the remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds are allocated. The Office of the Controller will provide more information regarding the Hardship Assistance Program.