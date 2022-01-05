Board of Supervisors announces special session for Arizona Legislative District 7 vacancy

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Board of Supervisors will hold a Special Session on Jan. 6 beginning at 9 a.m. to discuss and take possible action on the Legislative District 7 State Senate vacancy.

Democratic Senator Jamescita Peshlakai resigned from the position on Dec. 22, 2021, to take a position with the U.S. Department of Interior.

Arizona Legislative District 7 spans across Apache, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Mohave, Navajo, and Pinal counties. Nine tribes comprise the district including Hualapai, Havasupai, Kaibab Paiute, San Juan Southern Paiute, Navajo, Hopi, White Mountain Apache, San Carlos Apache, and a small portion of Zuni Pueblo.

As required by law (A.R.S. § 41-1202), the Coconino County Board of Supervisors will select a person from a list of three nominees submitted by the Coconino County Democratic Party. Nominees must belong to the same political party and reside in the same district and county as the person elected to the office immediately before the vacancy.

The Arizona Democratic Party has submitted the following candidates as nominees for the Arizona Legislative District 7 State Senator:

Theresa Hatathlie currently serves as the Logistics Coordinator for Yee Ha’ólníi Doo Navajo and Hopi Families Covid-19 Relief Fund. Hatathlie previously was employed by the Tuba City Unified School District as Human Resources Director. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Northern Arizona University.

Gwen Ward was born, raised, and currently resides in Tuba City. Ward has been involved in various work on the Navajo Nation including serving on the Community Land Use Planning Committee of Coalmine Chapter. She has also worked on the Former Bennett Freeze Field Intake Project. Ward holds a Bachelor of Science in Family and Human Development from Arizona State University and is currently working on a Master of Education in Special Education.

Pearl Yellowman was appointed by Navajo Nation President in 2019 as the Executive Director for the Division of Community Development. Yellowman holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work, a Master Degree in Educational Leadership, a second Master Degree in Counseling Education and a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership from University of Montana.

The successful appointed nominee will serve the remainder of the 2020-2022 term.

As always, the Board of Supervisors is open to comments and feedback to aid in the selection of a successful nominee. Public comments may be submitted via email at boardcomments@coconino.az.gov. The meeting can be viewed on Zoom or on the County’s YouTube channel.

Additional discussion and possible selection may continue Jan. 7, beginning at 9 a.m.