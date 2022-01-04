Pedestrian killed in Prescott Valley was retired Army Ranger
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A man killed on Christmas night when he was struck by a vehicle has been identified as a retired U.S. Army Ranger who served 10 deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, Prescott Valley police reported Dec. 29.
The pedestrian was identified as 38-year-old Samuel Robles of Prescott Valley. He had recently retired as a first sergeant and relocated to Yavapai County.
The accident happened just before midnight as police were responding to reports of a man walking along a roadway and jumping in front of vehicles. Before police could locate the man, a passing vehicle driven by a 19-year-old woman struck and killed him.
That driver’s 21-year-old sister was hit by another vehicle after she got out to try to help Robles, police said. She was taken to a Phoenix hospital and reported in stable condition.
Police said in a news release that Robles is survived by his wife and two young children. He will be buried with full military honors and later relocated to Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington, D.C.
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- More than 7,500 Navajo hardship assistance checks remain unclaimed
- Free tuition now for some in-state students at ASU, NAU, UA
- Yo-Yo Ma visits the Grand Canyon to play and listen to Indigenous perspectives
- Arizona Sen. Peshlakai resigns, moves to Interior Department
- Arizona school teaches farming, Navajo culture
- Redrawing the lines: Final map of congressional districts approved
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Native American tracking unit along U.S. borders could be expanding
- Geri Hongeva receives Women in American History Award for Navajo cultural work
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- More than 7,500 Navajo hardship assistance checks remain unclaimed
- Yo-Yo Ma visits the Grand Canyon to play and listen to Indigenous perspectives
- Diné contestants compete for world titles at 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Geri Hongeva receives Women in American History Award for Navajo cultural work
- Suspect dies while in police custody
- Guest Column: Changing times for Snowbowl and a history of the ski resort
- Obituary: Thomas Philip Mentzer
- Guest column: Welcoming the Winter Solstice
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: