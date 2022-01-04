OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Jan. 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Pedestrian killed in Prescott Valley was retired Army Ranger

Originally Published: January 4, 2022 12:41 p.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A man killed on Christmas night when he was struck by a vehicle has been identified as a retired U.S. Army Ranger who served 10 deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, Prescott Valley police reported Dec. 29.

The pedestrian was identified as 38-year-old Samuel Robles of Prescott Valley. He had recently retired as a first sergeant and relocated to Yavapai County.

The accident happened just before midnight as police were responding to reports of a man walking along a roadway and jumping in front of vehicles. Before police could locate the man, a passing vehicle driven by a 19-year-old woman struck and killed him.

That driver’s 21-year-old sister was hit by another vehicle after she got out to try to help Robles, police said. She was taken to a Phoenix hospital and reported in stable condition.

Police said in a news release that Robles is survived by his wife and two young children. He will be buried with full military honors and later relocated to Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington, D.C.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas