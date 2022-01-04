New specialty license plates put Arizona's lineup over 80
PHOENIX (AP) — The state Department of Transportation says the addition of 15 new specialty license plates means Arizona vehicle owners now have more than 80 plate options.
The department said the newly available specialty plates approved by the Arizona Legislature include 11 versions sponsored by the state Department of Veterans' Services. Those various versions include ones displaying the seals of the military services and ones for female veterans.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Arizona sponsored two new specialty plates, and there are new Arizona Rodeo and Make-A-Wish Arizona specialty plates.
ADOT said in a statement this week that most specialty plates cost $25 annually, with $17 of that amount going to a designated charity or non-profit group.
According to the department, sales of special plates during the fiscal year that ended June 30 netted about $11 million for various causes and charities.
Arizona began offering specialty plates in 1989.
