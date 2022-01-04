OFFERS
Flags to be flown at half staff to remember U.S. Army veteran Brian Irvin Yazzie

(Photo/Navajo Nation)

(Photo/Navajo Nation)

Originally Published: January 4, 2022 11:16 a.m.

Flags on the Navajo Nation will be flown at half-staff Jan. 5 in honor and remembrance of U.S. Army veteran Brian Irvin Yazzie, a member of the Navajo Nation who passed away Dec. 24 at the age of 35. Yazzie’s service included three tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was stationed in Germany before being honorably discharged and retiring. At the time of his passing, he was studying to become an automotive mechanic with the University Technical Institute. Services will be held Jan. 5 in Phoenix.

