Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Feb. 24
Winslow wrestling teams take 18 to state

Winslow High School sophomore Zach Shumway was the runner up for Division 4, 215 weight class. (El Big Guy Photography/NHO)

Winslow High School sophomore Zach Shumway was the runner up for Division 4, 215 weight class. (El Big Guy Photography/NHO)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: February 22, 2022 11:25 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. - The Winslow wrestling teams had 18 students who competed at the state tournament this year.

The Winslow lady wrestling team took five girls to the state tournament, three of which returned with medals: Riley Davila placed 4th, Elyna Lopez 3rd and Nova Ragnoli 6th.

Winslow High School senior Elyna Lopez placed third in the Division 1, 152 weight class. (El Big Guy Photography/NHO)

The boys wrestling team took 13 wrestlers to the state tournament, four of whom returned with medals: Michael Romero 3rd, Gage Thomas 2nd, Zach Shumway 2nd and Rudy Gonzales 3rd.

Winslow High School sophomore Rudy Gonzales placed third in the Division 4, Heavyweight class. (El Big Guy Photography/NHO)

