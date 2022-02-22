Winslow wrestling teams take 18 to state

WINSLOW, Ariz. - The Winslow wrestling teams had 18 students who competed at the state tournament this year.

The Winslow lady wrestling team took five girls to the state tournament, three of which returned with medals: Riley Davila placed 4th, Elyna Lopez 3rd and Nova Ragnoli 6th.

The boys wrestling team took 13 wrestlers to the state tournament, four of whom returned with medals: Michael Romero 3rd, Gage Thomas 2nd, Zach Shumway 2nd and Rudy Gonzales 3rd.