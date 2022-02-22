OFFERS
Winslow Lady Bulldogs falls to Alchesay in quarter final match

Winslow Girls basketball lost to Alchesay in the quarter final match Feb. 21 at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott. (El Big Guy Photography/NHO)

Originally Published: February 22, 2022 4:08 p.m.

The Winslow Girls basketball lost to Alchesay in the quarter final match Feb. 21 at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott.

Final score was Alchesay 71 and Winslow 52.

Alchesay will be advancing to the semi final round on Friday and will be playing against Holbrook.

Winslow Girls basketball lost to Alchesay in the quarter final match Feb. 21. (El Big Guy Photography/NHO)

