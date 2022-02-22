Winslow defeats Tuba City, 54-37, in state second round
Originally Published: February 22, 2022 11:48 a.m.
The Winslow Lady Bulldogs beat Tuba City in the second round of the 3A State Championships Feb. 18 in Winslow.
The Bulldogs faced Alchesay Feb. 21 at the state quarterfinals at the Finlay Toyota Center in Prescott. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 3.
