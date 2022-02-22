OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Feb. 24
Winslow defeats Tuba City, 54-37, in state second round

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs beat Tuba City in the second round of the 3A State Championships Feb. 18 in Winslow. (El Big Guy Photography/NHO)

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs beat Tuba City in the second round of the 3A State Championships Feb. 18 in Winslow. (El Big Guy Photography/NHO)

Originally Published: February 22, 2022 11:48 a.m.

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs beat Tuba City in the second round of the 3A State Championships Feb. 18 in Winslow.

The Bulldogs faced Alchesay Feb. 21 at the state quarterfinals at the Finlay Toyota Center in Prescott. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 3.

Winslow defeats Tuba City, 54-37, in state second round
