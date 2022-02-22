U.S. border agent kills man on rugged trail in Arizona
DOUGLAS, Ariz. — Federal and local authorities are investigating the death of a man who was shot by a U.S. Border Patrol agent late Feb. 19 a few miles north of the Mexico border near of the Arizona town of Douglas.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection area spokesman John Mennell confirmed Feb. 21 the agency was investigating with the Cochise County sheriff’s office, and that Mexican Consulate officials were notified of the death in the Skeleton Canyon area of the Peloncillo Mountains.
The Mexican Consulate in Douglas did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages.
The shooting was reported about 10 p.m. Feb. 19 in “difficult terrain” on East Geronimo Trail, about 30 miles northeast of Douglas, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
“Early indications are that one male subject, presumed to be an illegal immigrant, was fatally wounded by a Border Patrol agent who was on duty with additional personnel,” it said.
Other people in the area were detained and taken to a Border Patrol station “for interview purposes and further processing,” the statement said.
The Arizona DPS helped retrieve the man’s body early Feb. 20, and it was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Pima County.
The identity and nationality of the man were not immediately disclosed, pending notification of relatives, the Cochise County sheriff’s office statement said.
- ARPA hardship and CIB technical assistance drives to be held in urban areas
- Five arrested in Flagstaff for meth and fentanyl sales
- Navajo Nation completes printing and mailing Hardship Assistance checks for Navajo elders
- TCRHCC re-verified as Level III Trauma Center for another year
- Grand Canyon National Park launches new associated tribe’s website
- Changes Ahead: Pre-construction work underway for I-17 Improvement Project
- Western movie ‘Eye for Eye,’ with local ties set for Prescott premier Feb. 22
- Navajo Nation approves hardship assistance; $2,000 for adults, $600 for minors
- Filmmaker Kody Dayish, arrested for sexual assault
- The film "Powerlands" reveals a sobering story of environmental and cultural crisis on Indigenous lands
- Five arrested in Flagstaff for meth and fentanyl sales
- ARPA hardship and CIB technical assistance drives to be held in urban areas
- Navajo Nation completes printing and mailing Hardship Assistance checks for Navajo elders
- Change of address requests delay hardship funds distribution
- Filmmaker Kody Dayish, arrested for sexual assault
- Navajo Nation approves hardship assistance; $2,000 for adults, $600 for minors
- Flags flown at half-staff to honor Diné US Army veteran Kevin Carl Smith
- Three arrested on drug charges Feb. 3 near Kayenta
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Finding balance: “The Red Hogaan” counters myth versus reality in new film
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: