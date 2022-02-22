Tuba City wrestlers advance to state meet
Originally Published: February 22, 2022 12:03 p.m.
Tuba City wrestlers Rias and Hunter Merino took first and second place respectively at the 1A Sectionals Feb. 17 and now advance to the state meet.
