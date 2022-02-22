OFFERS
State bound: Flagstaff Lady Eagles advance to state quarterfinals

The Flagstaff Lady Eagles basketball team defeated the Greenway Lady Demons Feb. 19 to advance to the Arizona 4A state quarterfinals where they face Shadow Mountain Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. (Photo/Office of the Navajo President)

Originally Published: February 22, 2022 11:57 a.m.

The Flagstaff Lady Eagles basketball team defeated the Greenway Lady Demons Feb. 19 to advance to the Arizona 4A state quarterfinals where they face Shadow Mountain Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez were on hand to congratulate the team.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez were on hand to congratulate the Flagstaff Lady Eagles basketball team. (Photo/Office of the Navajo President)

