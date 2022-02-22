State bound: Flagstaff Lady Eagles advance to state quarterfinals
Originally Published: February 22, 2022 11:57 a.m.
The Flagstaff Lady Eagles basketball team defeated the Greenway Lady Demons Feb. 19 to advance to the Arizona 4A state quarterfinals where they face Shadow Mountain Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez were on hand to congratulate the team.
