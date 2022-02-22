Second Mesa Day School welcomes arrival of new HVAC system

SECOND MESA, Ariz. — After battling an improperly working HVAC system, which delayed the start of the school year, Second Mesa Day School is now operating with a new temperature control system.

The new HVAC system was installed Feb. 9-10 at the school.

However, despite a now properly working HVAC system, the school remains in a partially remote learning status after an increased number of students were absent because of COVID-19 quarantines, awaiting test results or testing positive in January.

In August, school administration decided to delay the start of the school after the HVAC system that cools the middle wing serving first through third grade began malfunctioning.

To accommodate the situation, the school placed large coolers in the hallway to assist with circulation and cooling. However, the cooling strategy only helped in the morning and by noon classroom temperatures began to increase. Two additional fans were placed in the classrooms, window film was applied to block out the heat and classrooms were monitored hourly to assess the temperature.

Additionally, parents were informed that they would need to pick up their children early because of increased temperatures.

Throughout the semester, staff continued to monitor the temperature and adjust as temperatures began to cool.

Now, students and faculty who remain at the school can enjoy regulated temperatures.

“We are grateful for seeing our students in the building once more. We have missed their presence,” said Kimberly Thomas, principal of Second Mesa Day School. “We appreciate your patience and understanding with the new transition into hybrid status.”