Peshlakai named Native American tribal liaison for Glen Canyon Dam program

SALT LAKE CITY, UT. — Jamescita Mae Peshlakai was recently named the new Native American Tribal liaison for the Glen Canyon Dam Adaptive Management Program by the Bureau of Reclamation.

The Glen Canyon Dam Adaptive Management Program was established by the DOI in 1996 as an important element of implementation of the 1992 Grand Canyon Protection Act. It was developed to provide an organization and process for cooperative integration of information and recommendations on dam operations, downstream resource protection and management, and monitoring and research activities, as well as to protect and improve the values for which the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Grand Canyon National Park were established.

“The Department of the Interior is honored to have Ms. Peshlakai join the Glen Canyon Dam Adaptive Management Program team as we continue to face a historic drought, low runoff conditions and additional new and complex challenges,” said Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo. “Ms. Peshlakai’s knowledge and experience in communication and leadership will be of immense value as we collaborate on strategies and solutions with our partners that will benefit us now and into the future.”

The tribal liaison supports communication between five Department of the Interior agencies (Reclamation, National Park Service, U.S. Geological Survey, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service) and several Native American Tribes traditionally or culturally associated with Glen and Grand canyons (Hopi Tribe, Hualapai Tribe, Pueblo of Zuni, Navajo Nation, and Southern Paiute Consortium), and serves the Adaptive Management Work Group as the Department's representative on Native American issues.

The Adaptive Management Working Group is a component of the GCDAMP and is a federal advisory committee comprised of 25 stakeholders that include federal, state, tribal, power purchase, environmental and recreational representatives.

AMWG advises the Secretary of the Interior regarding research and management related to the operation of Glen Canyon Dam and recommends a research and monitoring budget and work plan.

Peshlakai most recently served as a member of the Arizona State Legislature. She has extensive experience in strategic planning, federal programs administration, grants administration and communication outreach for numerous State of Arizona programs and Native American Nations. Previously, Peshlakai worked for the Navajo Nation as an executive staff assistant to the president and vice-president as a liaison for veterans, youth, and elders.

