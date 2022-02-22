Patagonia, The North Face and others threaten to boycott major outdoor show
DENVER (AP) — An environmental conservation group and two dozen outdoor recreation companies, including Patagonia, REI and The North Face, announced Feb. 14 they would boycott the Outdoor Retailer trade show if it’s moved from Denver back to Salt Lake City, accusing Utah’s leaders of trying to chip away at protections for national monuments and public lands.
The Conservation Alliance, comprised of more than 270 companies, said in a news release that Emerald X, the publicly traded company that owns Outdoor Retailer, is considering moving the show despite widespread industry objections.
“Our position on the location of the Outdoor Retailer trade show remains clear and unchanged: The show belongs in a state whose top officials value and seek to protect public lands,” Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert said.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox’s office and Emerald X did not respond to emails seeking comment.
But Cox asked the show last year to return to Salt Lake City, saying the location offered economic benefits for both Utah and outdoor retailers.
“We’ve missed you for the past several years, and we’ve made some improvements while you’ve been away,” he said in a video released in October in which he referenced airport renovations and an increase in hotel room capacity.
- ARPA hardship and CIB technical assistance drives to be held in urban areas
- Five arrested in Flagstaff for meth and fentanyl sales
- Navajo Nation completes printing and mailing Hardship Assistance checks for Navajo elders
- TCRHCC re-verified as Level III Trauma Center for another year
- Grand Canyon National Park launches new associated tribe’s website
- Changes Ahead: Pre-construction work underway for I-17 Improvement Project
- Western movie ‘Eye for Eye,’ with local ties set for Prescott premier Feb. 22
- Navajo Nation approves hardship assistance; $2,000 for adults, $600 for minors
- Filmmaker Kody Dayish, arrested for sexual assault
- The film "Powerlands" reveals a sobering story of environmental and cultural crisis on Indigenous lands
- Five arrested in Flagstaff for meth and fentanyl sales
- ARPA hardship and CIB technical assistance drives to be held in urban areas
- Navajo Nation completes printing and mailing Hardship Assistance checks for Navajo elders
- Change of address requests delay hardship funds distribution
- Filmmaker Kody Dayish, arrested for sexual assault
- Navajo Nation approves hardship assistance; $2,000 for adults, $600 for minors
- Flags flown at half-staff to honor Diné US Army veteran Kevin Carl Smith
- Three arrested on drug charges Feb. 3 near Kayenta
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Finding balance: “The Red Hogaan” counters myth versus reality in new film
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: