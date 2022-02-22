OFFERS
Navajo Nation says mask requirement still in place

Navajo Nation officials say they are confident in their decisions to reopen parts of the reservation at 50 percent capacity despite the concern of the delta variant of COVID-19. Masks are still required on the reservation. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Navajo Nation officials say they are confident in their decisions to reopen parts of the reservation at 50 percent capacity despite the concern of the delta variant of COVID-19. Masks are still required on the reservation. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Originally Published: February 22, 2022 11:55 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Department of Health said the Navajo Nation's face mask mandate remains in effect on the Navajo Nation.

“We are seeing a gradual decline in the numbers of new cases, but we have to remain diligent and keep taking precautions to lessen the spread of COVID-19 in our homes and communities," said Navajo Nation President Jonthan Nez. "Wearing two masks in public places and getting fully vaccinated are the best defense against this virus. Please be very cautious, encourage your elders to take precautions, and continue to pray."

Health care facilities on the Navajo Nation continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines. If you would like to receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines, please contact your health care provider and schedule an appointment.

More information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19 at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19 or by calling (928) 871-7014.

Information provided by OPVP

