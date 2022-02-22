NAPI: Food sovereignty, production, security an important part of Navajo Nation’s future

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Feb. 16Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer was joined by 7 Generation LLC., to meet with Navajo Agriculture Product Industry (NAPI) CEO Dave Zeller to discuss potential opportunities for sustainable agriculture initiatives.

“Navajo Agriculture Product Industry is a success story for the Navajo Nation. Agriculture represents an important sector to our Nation’s economy and livelihoods,” Lizer said. “NAPI has increased in value over the decades and keeps pace with the current inflation across the Country. The enterprise empowers food sovereignty, food production and food security by protecting and sustaining our land, water and natural resource. NAPI continues to be our economy’s future.”

During the meeting, Lizer highlighted the qualified opportunity zones on the Navajo Nation located within Northern Navajo Agency. The United State Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that agriculture, food and related industries contributed $1.109 trillion to the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019, he added.

Lizer also stated the opportunities outline in the 2018 Farm Bill, a landmark provision designed to provide tribal nations and their citizens with unprecedented opportunities to advance their food sovereignty, agricultural production operations, economic and workforce development initiatives, and public health priorities.

“The Nez-Lizer Administration is committed in maintaining a strong safety net for the agricultural economy,” Lizer said. “President Jonathan Nez and I were encouraged by the Navajo people to consider innovative agricultural practices and sustainable rural development to strengthen our Nation’s economy. We look forward to the many opportunities at NAPI.”

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President