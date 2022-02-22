OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Feb. 24
K-9 assists in $510,000 fentanyl drug seizure near Holbrook

Navajo County Sheriff's Office K-9 Zolton lies next to drugs seized during a traffic stop on I-40 Feb. 11. (Photo/Navajo County Sheriff's Office)

Originally Published: February 22, 2022 11:26 a.m.

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — On Feb. 11, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near milepost 295 in the Holbrook area.

During the traffic stop, K-9 Zolton was utilized for a free air sniff of the vehicle. Zolton alerted and a search of the vehicle revealed five pounds, more than 22,000 pills, of suspected fentanyl and 4.7 pounds of black tar heroin, with an estimated street value of more than $510,000.

Daimer Morales-Vazquez, 47, of Phoenix, and Irene Rodriguez-Cervantes, 45, of Mesa, were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for transportation of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of narcotic drugs.

Information provided by Navajo County Sheriff's Office

