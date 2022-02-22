Around the Rez: week of Feb. 23
Hopi Cultural Center closed
The Hopi Cultural Center Restaurant and Motel is closed until further notice. The closure is due to the insufficiency of water services and no estimated date of restoral. Propane will be available for purchase Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Propane will not be available on holidays.
Winslow Police accepting expired medications
If you have any medication that is no longer of use, dispose of if it in a safe manner, use the RX box located in the main lobby of the Winslow Police Department located at 708 West Third Street, Winslow, Arizona.
"Much Ado about Nothing" performance at Grand Canyon March 3
The Utah Shakespeare Festival will present a public performance of "Much Ado about Nothing" March 3 at 7 p.m. at the Shrine of the Ages in Grand Canyon National Park. Admission is Free. This event is sponsored by the Flagstaff Friends of the Library.
Drive-up COVID-19 testing available at Hopi Health Care
Hopi Health Care Center is now offering COVID-19 drive up testing Monday through Friday from 8:15 - 9:30 a.m. To schedule for testing and more information call (928) 737-6187/6233.
Mask mandate remains in effect for Navajo Nation
The Navajo Nation’s face mask mandate remains in effect in all public places within the Navajo Nation, in accordance with Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-007 issued April 17, 2020. The State of New Mexico lifted its indoor mask requirement Feb. 17, but this does not apply to the Navajo Nation. The nation requests that the public continue to wear face masks in all public places to reduce the risks of COVID-19.
Pioneer Museum is open to the public
The Arizona Historical Society has reopened of the Pioneer Museum. The museum will be open to visitors Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information about about the Pioneer Museum is available by calling (928) 774-6272.
- ARPA hardship and CIB technical assistance drives to be held in urban areas
- Five arrested in Flagstaff for meth and fentanyl sales
- Navajo Nation completes printing and mailing Hardship Assistance checks for Navajo elders
- TCRHCC re-verified as Level III Trauma Center for another year
- Grand Canyon National Park launches new associated tribe’s website
- Changes Ahead: Pre-construction work underway for I-17 Improvement Project
- Western movie ‘Eye for Eye,’ with local ties set for Prescott premier Feb. 22
- Navajo Nation approves hardship assistance; $2,000 for adults, $600 for minors
- Filmmaker Kody Dayish, arrested for sexual assault
- The film "Powerlands" reveals a sobering story of environmental and cultural crisis on Indigenous lands
- Five arrested in Flagstaff for meth and fentanyl sales
- ARPA hardship and CIB technical assistance drives to be held in urban areas
- Navajo Nation completes printing and mailing Hardship Assistance checks for Navajo elders
- Change of address requests delay hardship funds distribution
- Filmmaker Kody Dayish, arrested for sexual assault
- Navajo Nation approves hardship assistance; $2,000 for adults, $600 for minors
- Flags flown at half-staff to honor Diné US Army veteran Kevin Carl Smith
- Three arrested on drug charges Feb. 3 near Kayenta
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Finding balance: “The Red Hogaan” counters myth versus reality in new film
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: