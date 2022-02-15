Winslow senior players recognized at Senior Night
Originally Published: February 15, 2022 11 a.m.
Seniors for Winslow High School's boys and girls basketball teams and cheerleading squad were recognized during Senior Night at Petro Gym Feb. 11.
Most Read
- Five arrested in Flagstaff for meth and fentanyl sales
- ARPA hardship and CIB technical assistance drives to be held in urban areas
- Navajo Nation completes printing and mailing Hardship Assistance checks for Navajo elders
- Flags flown at half-staff to honor Diné US Army veteran Kevin Carl Smith
- Three arrested on drug charges Feb. 3 near Kayenta
- Navajo Nation approves hardship assistance; $2,000 for adults, $600 for minors
- Filmmaker Kody Dayish, arrested for sexual assault
- Changes Ahead: Pre-construction work underway for I-17 Improvement Project
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Five arrested in Flagstaff for meth and fentanyl sales
- ARPA hardship and CIB technical assistance drives to be held in urban areas
- Filmmaker Kody Dayish, arrested for sexual assault
- Navajo Nation completes printing and mailing Hardship Assistance checks for Navajo elders
- Navajo Nation approves hardship assistance; $2,000 for adults, $600 for minors
- Change of address requests delay hardship funds distribution
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- HGTV expands 'Home Town' franchise, features Winslow as one of its towns
- Flags flown at half-staff to honor Diné US Army veteran Kevin Carl Smith
- Finding balance: “The Red Hogaan” counters myth versus reality in new film
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: