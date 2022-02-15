Western movie ‘Eye for Eye,’ with local ties set for Prescott premier Feb. 22

A classic western revenge tale, a ranch setting, and beautiful Montana scenery are all in store for viewers during the local premier of a movie that has strong ties to Prescott.

The independent film “Eye for Eye,” which was penned, directed, produced and acted in by local writer L.J. Martin and also features an appearance by local western aficionado Dennis Tuberty, will be shown in its premier on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Yavapai College Performance Arts Center.

Along with the appearances by locals, the movie stars actor John Savage, known for his roles in major Hollywood movies of the 1970s and 1980s such as “The Deer Hunter,” “The Onion Field,” and “Hair.” Others appearing in the movie include Blanca Blanco, who starred in “Dark Rio” and “Crimes of the Mind,” and Shane Clouse, Montana’s balladeer.

“Eye for Eye” is the creation of Martin, who spends time in Prescott and Montana, and is the author of 70 westerns, thrillers, and historical novels. He and his wife Kat Martin, who has authored numerous New York Times best-selling romantic suspense novels, are co-producers of the movie.

Tuberty, a member of the local western re-enactment group The Prescott Regulators and their Shady Ladies as well as a volunteer at the downtown-Prescott Western Heritage Center, said he was approached by Martin in 2021 about traveling to Montana to be an extra in the movie’s horseback riding scenes.

Although he had no previous acting experience, Tuberty said the idea of spending time in Montana appealed to him, and he was also interested in visiting the area for the 145th anniversary of the Battle of Little Bighorn.

“So, I drove up there to watch how a film is made,” Tuberty said.

The role of movie extra soon evolved, however, when Tuberty was tapped to play the pivotal part of Patches, a character that he describes as a ranch hand who discovers that the ranch’s prize bull has been slaughtered and ends up “having a chat at gunpoint” with a movie villain.

For the production of Eye for Eye, Martin joined movie executive producer David Mirisch of the Mirisch Corporation – producers of classic movies such as the Magnificent Seven trilogies, The Pink Panther, and the original Some Like it Hot and West Side Story.

A news release on the premier notes that the Western Heritage Center and the Prescott Regulators and their Shady Ladies endorse the movie. Western Heritage Center Founder/CEO Dennis Gallagher and President Bob Greninger “say that L.J Martin exemplifies the Western Heritage Center mission statement for ‘keeping the spirit of the old west alive,’” the news release states.

The gala premier will include a meet-and-greet with Savage, Blanco, Clouse, and J.L. and Kat Martin, as well as a book signing, western attire fashion contest, concert by Clouse, viewing of the movie, and a question-and-answer time.

Tickets are available at the Yavapai College Performing Art Center box office for $17. Doors open at 6 p.m., Feb. 22, and the event starts at 7 p.m.

Part of the proceeds will benefit the Western Heritage Center and the Prescott Regulators and their Shady Ladies scholarship programs. Some cast and crew will attend. The film has not been rated, but it includes violence and some strong language.

More information is available online at https://eyeforeyewestern.com/.