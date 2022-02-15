Tennessee killing suspect arrested after chase on I-40
WINSLOW, Ariz. — Authorities say Arizona state troopers have arrested a man wanted in connection with a Tennessee killing after a pursuit on Interstate 40 near Winslow.
The chase began the morning of Feb. 9 when a trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety tried to pull over a SUV for traffic violations and the driver failed to stop.
The agency said Feb. 11 that troopers used spike strips to stop the SUV by deflating the vehicle's tires and arrested two men in the vehicle.
The suspects were identified as 31-year-old Xavier D. Stitts, of The Colony, Texas, and 32-year-old Antonio A. Watson, of Robinsonville, Mississippi.
Watson had an outstanding warrant for two counts of first-degree murder in Tennessee, along with a warrant for failure to appear on dangerous drug charges in Florida.
The men were booked into Navajo County Jail.
It was not immediately known if the men had attorneys to respond to the allegations against them.
- Five arrested in Flagstaff for meth and fentanyl sales
- ARPA hardship and CIB technical assistance drives to be held in urban areas
- Navajo Nation completes printing and mailing Hardship Assistance checks for Navajo elders
- Flags flown at half-staff to honor Diné US Army veteran Kevin Carl Smith
- Three arrested on drug charges Feb. 3 near Kayenta
- Navajo Nation approves hardship assistance; $2,000 for adults, $600 for minors
- Filmmaker Kody Dayish, arrested for sexual assault
- Changes Ahead: Pre-construction work underway for I-17 Improvement Project
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Five arrested in Flagstaff for meth and fentanyl sales
- ARPA hardship and CIB technical assistance drives to be held in urban areas
- Filmmaker Kody Dayish, arrested for sexual assault
- Navajo Nation completes printing and mailing Hardship Assistance checks for Navajo elders
- Navajo Nation approves hardship assistance; $2,000 for adults, $600 for minors
- Change of address requests delay hardship funds distribution
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- HGTV expands 'Home Town' franchise, features Winslow as one of its towns
- Flags flown at half-staff to honor Diné US Army veteran Kevin Carl Smith
- Finding balance: “The Red Hogaan” counters myth versus reality in new film
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: