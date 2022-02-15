OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Feb. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
NewsBreak Logo

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez discusses American Rescue Plan Act priorities with Rep. Tom O’Halleran

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Nez-Lizer Administration cabinet members met with U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran (AZ-D) Feb. 10 to discuss American Rescue Plan Act.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Nez-Lizer Administration cabinet members met with U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran (AZ-D) Feb. 10 to discuss American Rescue Plan Act.

Originally Published: February 15, 2022 10:21 a.m.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Nez-Lizer Administration cabinet members met with U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran (AZ-D) Feb. 10 at the Navajo Division of Transportation in Tse Bonito, N.M., to discuss priorities related to the implementation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas