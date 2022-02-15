Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez discusses American Rescue Plan Act priorities with Rep. Tom O’Halleran

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Nez-Lizer Administration cabinet members met with U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran (AZ-D) Feb. 10 at the Navajo Division of Transportation in Tse Bonito, N.M., to discuss priorities related to the implementation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.