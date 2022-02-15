Navajo Nation partners with Coconino County for five-year road maintenance and repairs agreement

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation Division of Transportation and Coconino County are planning to collaborate on road maintenance, repairs, and other transportation initiatives that are mutually beneficial after Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Coconino County Board of Supervisors Chair Matt Ryan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Flagstaff, Feb. 11.

The MOU was signed with members of the 24th Navajo Nation Council and Coconino County Board of Supervisors in attendance.

“This MOU lays the foundation for future partnerships and for the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Law passed by Congress and signed by President Biden,” Nez said. “This partnership is crucial to leverage funding and resources to improve and maintain roadways on the Navajo Nation, within Coconino County. We have to work hard to make this MOU effective in the long-term. I appreciate the Coconino County Board of Supervisors, Navajo Nation Division of Transportation Director Garret Silversmith, the 24th Navajo Nation Council, and all of the road work crews.”

According to the Navajo Nation, there are over 1,700 miles of dirt and paved roadways within Coconino County and the Navajo Nation.

The MOU also establishes a work group composed of representatives to carry out the objectives, which includes planning, repairing, and improving existing school bus routes.

“On behalf of the Coconino County Board of Supervisors, I want to thank President Nez and the Navajo Nation Council for their continued commitment to partnerships with the County, especially when it comes to maintenance and improvement of our roads,” Ryan said. “Roads get our children to school, our families together with their elders, and connects to the market and jobs.”



Council Delegate Paul Begay, who serves as a member of the Health, Education, and Human Services Committee and represents chapters within Coconino County, recalled several school buses getting stuck along N21 after heavy rain or snowfall in the western portion of the Navajo Nation, which led to costly bus repairs for school districts. Council Delegates Thomas Walker, Jr. and Amber Kanazbah Crotty were also in attendance to show their support for the partnership.

Nez joined the county officials in recognizing and honoring the Coconino County Navajo Roads Team that maintains and improves roadways on a daily basis. The team members include Carlos Paddock, Ernest Graymountain, Jeremiah Sangster, Jimmie Honanie and Juan Williams.

