Navajo Nation garners $3 million return on agriculture insurance investment

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer and officials with the Navajo Nation Department of Agriculture met with CKP Insurance, LLC agency principal Chuck Hemphill in Phoenix, Arizona, Feb. 10, to mark the successful return on the Navajo Nation’s investment in agricultural insurance coverage.

The Department of Agriculture applied for the insurance coverage through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Pasture, Rangeland, Forage Insurance Program. The Navajo Nation adopted the Síhasin Fund Pasture Rangeland and Forage Expenditure Plan in 2016, which reserved $20 million from the Nation’s Síhasin Fund for insurance premiums to the USDA through CKP Insurance, LLC.

The latest return totals approximately $3.3 million, which helps to fund the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Programs that are administered by the Navajo Nation Department of Agriculture, in coordination with the Division of Community Development, to support Navajo livestock owners, farmers, and agriculture users.

“The Navajo Nation continues to garner financial support from the USDA. The funding will continue to be utilized for grazing and agriculture assistance for Navajo people. I am confident with the Navajo Nation’s Department of Agriculture’s implementation of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund to support and enhance food sustainability, the agriculture economy, land management and much more. The indemnity will continue to provide the great catch-up for the Navajo Nation to prioritize the agricultural land, livestock and water for years to come,” Lizer said.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President