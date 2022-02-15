First responder technology to utilize satellites for connectivity

TOHAJIILEE, N.M. — On Feb. 8, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer, Telecommunications Regulatory Commission Office Executive Director Christopher Becenti, and Division of Transportation Director Garret Silversmith were joined by first responders as they welcomed FirstNet board members to the community of Tohajiilee, N.M., for a demonstration of FirstNet’s deployables program.

The program uses satellite capabilities for mobile cell sites that provide telecommunications connectivity in remote areas for first responders.

The event marked the first official visit for the FirstNet board members to the Navajo Nation, which included FirstNet board Chair Stephen Benjamin and Vice Chair Chief Richard Carrizzo.

FirstNet, built with AT&T, is a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, which is an independent authority within the U.S. Department of Commerce tasked with building, deploying, and operating a nationwide broadband network that equips first responders to save lives and protect communities across the country.



At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Becenti and the Commission worked with FirstNet to deploy two satellite mobile units to provide enhanced telecommunications for first responders and FEMA officials.

“This is all part of a large collaborative effort to better serve our Navajo people, especially those in underserved areas. FirstNet offers deployable resources that can enable telecommunications service in emergency situations within a few minutes. Often, there is a need for mobile command centers to be established as we’ve witnessed during wildfires and searches for missing persons. We appreciate the FirstNet board for having boots on the ground to work with our Navajo Nation experts to move this forward,” Lizer said.

The Navajo Nation Telecommunications Regulatory Commission Office continues to work with FirstNet, AT&T, and other partners to build out more permanent infrastructure to fully implement the services across the entire Navajo Nation.

“We look forward to the initial deployment throughout the Navajo Nation. This will give us an idea where to focus on reinvestment to provide even more coverage throughout the Navajo Nation. Public safety personnel and Navajo Nation members will all benefit. We appreciate the work Mr. Paul Patrick does to support the Tribal Working Group, this group enables tribes to have a voice for FirstNet,” said Navajo Nation Telecommunications Regulatory Commission Office Executive Director Christopher Becenti.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President