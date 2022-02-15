Crews to conduct work on Lukachukai bridge Feb. 15

LUKACHUKAI, Ariz. — Motorists are advised to plan ahead for delays of up to 30 minutes while crews install new support beams on the Lukachukai and Agua Sal North bridges.

According to Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), installation work will be done from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on

Feb. 15 and Feb. 17, at Lukachukai Bridge (milepost 488) and Feb. 22, at Agua Sal North Bridge (milepost 480).

In addition to the anticipated traffic delays for the upcoming bridge girder installations, the following traffic restrictions are in currently place through December 2022:

U.S. 191 is narrowed around the clock to one lane only with alternating north- and southbound travel between Many Farms and Rock Point (mileposts 470 - 490).



Traffic is controlled by a temporary traffic signal.

Vehicle width limit of 12 feet.

The speed limit is reduced to 25 mph.

The work is part of a project that is reconstructing four bridges along U.S. 191 between the communities of Many Farms and Rock Point in far northeastern Arizona.

The project includes the demolition, removal and replacement of the Lukachukai and Agua Sal North bridges. The Agua Sal South and Chinle Wash bridges will be rehabilitated. The rehab work includes new bridge decks, reconstruction of the roadway approaching the bridges, guardrail replacement and other related work.

ADOT reminds drivers to be prepared to slow down and stop in the work zone and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the restrictions are in place.

Information provided by ADOT