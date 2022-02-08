Wupatki National Monument offers three backcountry hikes to Crack-in-Rock pueblo

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Wupatki National Monument will be conducting three overnight backcountry hikes in April 2022 to the Crack-in-Rock pueblo site.

These hikes will be offered for April 2-3, April 16-17 and April 23-24.

Online applications are currently being accepted through March 1 and participants will be chosen via lottery system. Each hike is limited to twelve participants to preserve fragile resources, and preference is given to applicants who have not participated in the past three years.

The cost for the hike is $75 per person and paid on the day of the hike.



The roundtrip hike to Crack-in-Rock Pueblo is an overnight, strenuous backpacking trip in an isolated area of Wupatki National Monument that leads to a 900-year-old Ancestral Puebloan site located on a mesa top.



Participants on this hike experience the vast wilderness of Wupatki while backcountry camping, learn about geology, natural history, and visit multiple archeological sites along the way. Hikers will experience pueblo architecture, artifacts, and petroglyphs in an area not normally open to the public, and hikes are led by National Park rangers and subject matter experts.

For more information on these hikes and how to submit your application please visit https://www.nps.gov/wupa/planyourvisit/crack-in-rock.htm.

Information provided by Wupatki National Monument