Winslow Veterans Benefit Fair Feb. 23

WINSLOW, Ariz. —Veterans in the Winslow area are invited to a Veterans Benefit Fair Feb. 23.

The fair will be held at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, 523 W. 2nd Street from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Vendors will be available regarding questions on available services and benefits.

More information is available from John Righi at (928) 289-9551, from noon to 6 p.m.