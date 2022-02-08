Winslow Veterans Benefit Fair Feb. 23
Originally Published: February 8, 2022 10:21 a.m.
WINSLOW, Ariz. —Veterans in the Winslow area are invited to a Veterans Benefit Fair Feb. 23.
The fair will be held at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, 523 W. 2nd Street from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Vendors will be available regarding questions on available services and benefits.
More information is available from John Righi at (928) 289-9551, from noon to 6 p.m.
