OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Feb. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
NewsBreak Logo

Winslow Veterans Benefit Fair Feb. 23

Originally Published: February 8, 2022 10:21 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. —Veterans in the Winslow area are invited to a Veterans Benefit Fair Feb. 23.

The fair will be held at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, 523 W. 2nd Street from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Vendors will be available regarding questions on available services and benefits.

More information is available from John Righi at (928) 289-9551, from noon to 6 p.m.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas