Three arrested on drug charges Feb. 3 near Kayenta

KAYENTA, Ariz. — Three men were arrested on drug charges Feb. 3, near Kayenta, Arizona, after a traffic stop by law enforcement.



On Feb. 3, deputies with Navajo County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling the Kayenta area in conjunction with the aggressive traffic enforcement campaign that the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety are performing.

According to Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies made a traffic stop on Highway 160 at milepost 283, near Kayenta. After receiving consent, deputies searched the vehicle and found nearly six pounds of methamphetamine and one gram of cocaine, with a street value of more than $190,000.



Juan De Jesus Romero, 31, and Ryan Q. Rangel, 26, both of El Mirage, Arizona, were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale and Transportation of Dangerous Drugs.



Ramon Isaac Velazquez-Llanes, 21, of Phoenix, Arizona, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Transportation of Dangerous Drugs, Promoting Prison Contraband, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.



Information provided by Navajo County Sheriff's Office