Reviving history: Winslow cowboys reenact historic Pony Express ride
Originally Published: February 8, 2022 10:26 a.m.
Clear Creek Cowboys Association held its inaugural Pony Express ride Jan. 29 in which riders rode from Winslow to Holbrook to deliver mail by horseback.
