Navajo Nation Council honors youth leaders, community advocates, educators

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation Council honors youth leaders, community advocates and educators at a ceremony during its Winter Session in council chambers.

The quarterly recognition ceremony honored student leader Kendrick Begay Jr., community advocate Glenda Tsosie-Wheeler, Arizona Superintendent of the Year Quincy Natay and Navajo language students from Page High School.

“Every quarter the Navajo Nation Council convenes in the people's house to discuss and pass legislation that will have an impact on our future. This session, we came together to recognize some outstanding Navajo citizens who are making a difference in the classroom, our schools, and the communities they serve. We offer our heartfelt congratulations to their hard work and for making the Navajo Nation proud,” said Speaker Seth Damon

Kendrick Begay Jr. is in his junior year at Sanders Valley High School and was recognized by Council Delegate Raymond Smith Jr. for placing third place in a statewide Arizona essay contest as the only Native American student. He was honored for his leadership during a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration breakfast hosted by Arizona State University.

“Kendrick is an outstanding student and a respectable young man who cares deeply about his community and family. The essay he wrote was focused on what leadership meant to him as a youth and he did well as the only Native American in the whole state to be selected. We commend his mother Shavone Begay and everyone who supports him for being outstanding role models. Our community of Sanders, Arizona, is proud,” said Vice Chairman Raymond Smith Jr. (Klagetoh, Wide Ruins, Houck, Lupton, Nahat'á Dziil).

Glenda Tsosie-Wheeler is a dedicated community leader who has been volunteering the last two years as a frontline worker fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Council Delegate Vince James offered recognition of her hard work volunteering to bring food donations, isolation care packages, and personal protective equipment (PPE) to rural areas of northern Arizona.

“Glenda is respected in the communities I represent for her leadership and service to our elderly and