Flags flown at half-staff to honor Diné US Army veteran Kevin Carl Smith

WINDOW ROCK Ariz. — On Feb. 3, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer issued a proclamation calling for all flags on the Navajo Nation to be flown at half-staff on in honor and remembrance of Diné veteran Kevin Carl Smith, who passed away recently at the age of 38.

He is Tsi’naajinnii (Black Streaked Wood) and born for Naakai Dine’é (Mexican Clan), and was originally from Mexican Springs, N.M.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Smith’s wife, Clarissa, their six children, all of their loved ones, and his community at this time. As a U.S. Army veteran, he served and protected our country and the Navajo Nation. We will never forget his great contributions and honorable service. We pray for strength and comfort for his family, comrades, and his community,” Nez said.

Smith served four years in the U.S. Army as a E4 Specialist PFC, M1A1 tank loader and crew member of the top tank in the battalion, and Alpha Company 2/37 Armor Battalion 1st Platoon. He earned several honors, including the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, and the Purple Heart Medal.

“We thank God for the life and service of Kevin Carl Smith. Words are not enough to thank him and his family for all they’ve endured and sacrificed. As a veteran, he witnessed and experienced many atrocities while serving, but he devoted his life to serving others and to providing for his family. We pray that his loved ones take comfort in knowing that he is now with God. We ask all of our Navajo people to join us in prayer for his loved ones,” Lizer said.

Survivors include his wife, Clarissa Henderson Smith, his six children, Reylena, Demetri, Bianca, Allison, Oliver, and Addison, his father, Carl Smith, his stepfather, James Wilson, and his four siblings. Kevin Carl Smith’s celebration of life memorial was held Feb. 5 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Aztec, New Mexico.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President