Around the Rez: week of Feb. 9

Grief recovery meeting

Flame of Fire Family Church, 1105 W. Lincoln Ave., is sponsoring a Grief Recovery session Feb. 19 for those who lost loved ones to COVID-19 or other illnesses. The session starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. with Pastor Raymond Long of Leupp Round Cedar Nazarene Church.

All CDC health protocols will be observed and if you are feeling ill, please stay home.

Lunch is at noon. A Q and A session will take place at 3 p.m. More information is available by calling (505) 722-3517.

Winslow Police accepting expired medications



If you have any medication that is no longer of use, dispose of if it in a safe manner, use the RX box located in the main lobby of the Winslow Police Department located at 708 West Third Street, Winslow, Arizona.