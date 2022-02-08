Around the Rez: week of Feb. 9
Grief recovery meeting
Flame of Fire Family Church, 1105 W. Lincoln Ave., is sponsoring a Grief Recovery session Feb. 19 for those who lost loved ones to COVID-19 or other illnesses. The session starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. with Pastor Raymond Long of Leupp Round Cedar Nazarene Church.
All CDC health protocols will be observed and if you are feeling ill, please stay home.
Lunch is at noon. A Q and A session will take place at 3 p.m. More information is available by calling (505) 722-3517.
Winslow Police accepting expired medications
If you have any medication that is no longer of use, dispose of if it in a safe manner, use the RX box located in the main lobby of the Winslow Police Department located at 708 West Third Street, Winslow, Arizona.
- Five arrested in Flagstaff for meth and fentanyl sales
- Navajo Nation completes printing and mailing Hardship Assistance checks for Navajo elders
- ARPA hardship and CIB technical assistance drives to be held in urban areas
- Flags flown at half-staff to honor Diné US Army veteran Kevin Carl Smith
- Filmmaker Kody Dayish, arrested for sexual assault
- Three arrested on drug charges Feb. 3 near Kayenta
- Navajo Nation approves hardship assistance; $2,000 for adults, $600 for minors
- Navajo Police Department Drug Interdiction unit makes six arrests
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
