Winslow lady wrestlers return to invitational

The Winslow High School Girls Wrestling Team competed at the Doc Wright Invitational Jan. 17. The team, in their second year as a girls team, have received runner up twice at the Doc Wright Invitational. Four girls won their weight class including seniors Riley Davila - 114, Elyna Lopez - 152, Leia Kalk - 185 and junior Charry Benecke - 235. Coach Joseph Larsen (left) has devoted countless hours developing a strong girls wrestling program at Winslow High School. In their first state wrestling tournament, a Division I tournament, the girls tied for Runner Up. Six girls went to the state tournament, they all returned with medals, two were crowned as state shampions - Leia Kalk and Charry Benecke.