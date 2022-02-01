OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sheriff’s office: Hiker killed in fall while taking photo

Low-hanging winter clouds hug part of Superstition Mountain in Lost Dutchman State Park in Apache Junction, Arizona in 2015. A hiker camping on a peak in the Superstition Mountains east of metro Phoenix was found dead after apparently slipping while taking a photo and falling hundreds of feet, authorities said Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 1, 2022 10:09 a.m.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A hiker camping on a peak in the Superstition Mountains east of metro Phoenix was found dead after apparently slipping while taking a photo and falling hundreds of feet, authorities said Jan. 26.

The body of Richard Jacobson, 21, was recovered after a hiking companion called 911 at approximately 12:45 a.m. Jan. 24, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Jacobson’s body was found nearly 700 feet below where the hikers were camping on top of Flatiron near Lost Dutchman State Park, the office said.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter helped recover Jacobson’s body, the office said.

